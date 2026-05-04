United Way of Lee County to host drive-thru community pasta drive on Friday, May 8

United Way of Lee County is inviting community members to take part in a drive-thru community pasta drive on Friday, May 8, to help support local children through its upcoming Summer Eats meal program. (Photo provided by the United Way of Lee County)

United Way of Lee County is inviting community members to take part in a drive-thru community pasta drive on Friday, May 8, to help support local children through its upcoming Summer Eats meal program.

The event will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon, where donors can simply pull up, drop off their items, and be on their way – making it a quick and convenient way to give back.

The pasta drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers will be on site to unload donations directly from vehicles.

The drive aims to collect single-serve, easy-to-prepare meals that can be distributed to children throughout Lee County during the summer months. Suggested donation items include Easy Mac, Chef Boyardee, ramen noodles, and chicken noodle soup.

“Programs like Summer Eats help ensure children in our community have access to meals even when school is out of session,” said Ashley Richter, executive director. “This drive is a simple way for individuals and families to make a meaningful impact.”

Community members are encouraged to stop by, contribute what they can, and help support local kids in need. Businesses and organizations are invited to hold their own pasta drives as well and United Way can help schedule pickup and delivery.

For more information, contact United Way of Lee County at 815-284-3339.