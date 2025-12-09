Chipotle Mexican Grill opening new Joliet location Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Joliet on Dec. 10. (Photo provided by Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location on Wednesday in Joliet.

This new location at 1351 Shale Road in Joliet, will feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane where customers can pick up their digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a news release from Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This will be the first Chipotlane in Joliet.

For a limited time, this Joliet location will feature Chipotle Mexican Grill’s newest protein, Carne Asada , and newest sauce, Red Chimichurri.

College students can enroll in Chipotle U Rewards, a new program just for them.

“College students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle fast,“ according to the release.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is also offering the new customizable “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” (which serves four to six people) at the new Joliet restaurant.

“Build-Your-Own Chipotle” is for digital orders only, according to the Chipotle Mexican Grill website.

Customers can receive $10 off their first “Build-Your-Own Chipotle” order with code TRYBYOC* through the end of the year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill also serves burritos, burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls, quesadillas, salads, tacos, kid’s meals, and chips and sides.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location on Wednesday in Joliet. Chipotle Mexican Grill serves burritos, burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls (pictured), quesadillas, salads, tacos, kid’s meals, and chips and sides. (Photo provided by Chipotle Mexican Grill)

For more information, visit chipotle.com.

The Joliet location is also hiring. Benefits include :

• A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

• A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language

• Access to mental health care for employees and their families.

For more information, visit chipotle.com/careers .