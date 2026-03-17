Several area girls basketball players earn all-conference, all-state recognition

Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper (middle) was named Class 4A Second Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Honors for the recently-completed girls basketball season have been announced, and The Herald-News coverage area saw several players earn All-State or All-Conference recognition.

Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper was selected Class 4A Second Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA), while Bolingbrook’s Sydney Dodd and Natalie Frempong were Class 4A Special Mention All-State. All three were also All-Southwest Prairie Conference, with Kiper, a Kent State recruit, being named the SPC West MVP.

Joliet Central's Nevaeh Wright was named the Southwest Prairie Conference East MVP. (Laurie Fanelli)

Kiper’s teammate, Naya Carter, was also named All-SPC. Joliet Central’s Naveah Wright was named the SPC East MVP, while teammate Eliana Fowler was also All-SPC. Plainfield South’s Layla Lesure and Laniya Willis were All-SPC selections, as were Plainfield Central’s Mia White and DeAnna Cooley and Plainfield East’s Gianna Thompson.

Lincoln-Way West’s Molly Finn was named IBCA Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State as well as All-SouthWest Suburban Conference, while teammate Mackenzie Roesner was also named All-SWSC. Brooke Katzmann of Lincoln-Way Central was also an All-SWSC selection, while Lincoln-Way East’s Emerson Nilsson and Kaitlin Dykstra were both named All-SWSC. Lockport’s Evelyn Ingram was also named All-SWSC.

Providence’s Landrie Callahan was named Class 3A First Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and was the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red MVP. (Gary Middendorf)

Providence’s Landrie Callahan was named IBCA Class 3A First Team All-State. The Pepperdine recruit was also All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red and was the GCAC Red MVP. Her sister and teammate Layken Callahan was selected IBCA Class 3A Third Team All-State as well as All-GCAC Red, while the Celtics’ Taylor Healy was named IBCA Class 3A Special Mention All-State and All-GCAC Red.

Morris’ Lily Hansen was named All-Interstate Eight Conference First Team.

Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien was named IBCA Class 2A Special Mention All-State as well as All-Illinois Central Eight, while teammate Morgan Toler was also selected All-ICE. Wilmington’s Sami Liaromatis and Keeley Walsh were chosen as All-ICE as well.

Seneca’s Graysen Provance, who set the school record for points in a game with 44, was a unanimous First Team All-Tri-County Conference selection, while teammates Tessa Krull and Emma Mino was Honorable Mention All-TCC.

Gardner-South Wilmington’s Maddie Simms broke the school rebound record for a season with 398 and was named All-River Valley Conference.