Several area girls basketball players earn all-conference, all-state recognition

Honors for the recently-completed girls basketball season have been announced, and The Herald-News coverage area saw several players earn All-State or All-Conference recognition.
Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper was selected Class 4A Second Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA), while Bolingbrook’s Sydney Dodd and Natalie Frempong were Class 4A Special Mention All-State. All three were also All-Southwest Prairie Conference, with Kiper, a Kent State recruit, being named the SPC West MVP.
Kiper’s teammate, Naya Carter, was also named All-SPC. Joliet Central’s Naveah Wright was named the SPC East MVP, while teammate Eliana Fowler was also All-SPC. Plainfield South’s Layla Lesure and Laniya Willis were All-SPC selections, as were Plainfield Central’s Mia White and DeAnna Cooley and Plainfield East’s Gianna Thompson.
Lincoln-Way West’s Molly Finn was named IBCA Class 4A Honorable Mention All-State as well as All-SouthWest Suburban Conference, while teammate Mackenzie Roesner was also named All-SWSC. Brooke Katzmann of Lincoln-Way Central was also an All-SWSC selection, while Lincoln-Way East’s Emerson Nilsson and Kaitlin Dykstra were both named All-SWSC. Lockport’s Evelyn Ingram was also named All-SWSC.
Providence’s Landrie Callahan was named IBCA Class 3A First Team All-State. The Pepperdine recruit was also All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Red and was the GCAC Red MVP. Her sister and teammate Layken Callahan was selected IBCA Class 3A Third Team All-State as well as All-GCAC Red, while the Celtics’ Taylor Healy was named IBCA Class 3A Special Mention All-State and All-GCAC Red.
Morris’ Lily Hansen was named All-Interstate Eight Conference First Team.
Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzien was named IBCA Class 2A Special Mention All-State as well as All-Illinois Central Eight, while teammate Morgan Toler was also selected All-ICE. Wilmington’s Sami Liaromatis and Keeley Walsh were chosen as All-ICE as well.
Seneca’s Graysen Provance, who set the school record for points in a game with 44, was a unanimous First Team All-Tri-County Conference selection, while teammates Tessa Krull and Emma Mino was Honorable Mention All-TCC.
Gardner-South Wilmington’s Maddie Simms broke the school rebound record for a season with 398 and was named All-River Valley Conference.