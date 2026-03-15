Crest Hill man arrested in connection with 5-vehicle crash March 11

A Crest Hill man was arrested after he was accused of causing a collision that led to a five-vehicle crash last week.

Diego Hernandez, 25, was identified by police as the driver of a Dodge Charger that caused the crash March 11 at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Theodore Street in Crest Hill.

Hernandez was issued traffic citations for disregarding a traffic control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was arrested, and then released from police custody.

Moments before the crash, Hernandez’s vehicle was seen by a Crest Hill police officer disregarding a traffic signal at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Theodore Street, according to a statement from the Crest Hill Police Department.

The officer saw the vehicle disregard another traffic signal at the entrance to the Hillcrest Shopping Center, police said.

The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, police said. But before the officer could so, the vehicle had turned south onto Plainfield Road, disregarded yet another traffic signal and then struck a vehicle.

That collision resulted in a five-vehicle crash, police said. One of the vehicles was overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.