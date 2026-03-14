Crest Hill’s Columbian Sumercé Roasters believes coffee and community go together

Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill was designed to make the community feel welcomed and is seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland, Denise Unland)

A Colombian coffee shop in Crest Hill that brings Colombian flavors, culture and hospitality to the community celebrated its first anniversary on Feb. 2.

Andrés Reyes García and his wife Paula Naranjo opened Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters together on Feb. 2, 2025.

In addition to serving 100% Colombian specialty coffee, Sumercé sells signature drinks and traditional Colombian baked goods.

A seating area and bags of Colombian coffee for sale are seen inside Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Signature drinks include arequipe aatte (a sweet espresso drink featuring Colombian caramel), matrimonio latte (a coffee drink featuring cheese, caramel, berry blend), espresso orange, Honey Lemoned Sumercé and coffee and tropical fruit frappés.

Traditional Colombian baked goods include fluffy bona (Colombian cheese bread with bacon), Sumercé waffles and Colombian Empanadas.

García recently chatted with Shaw Local about why he and Naranjo opened a coffee shop, how they chose a location for their business and what makes Sumercé unique to the area.

In addition to featuring 100% Colombian specialty coffee Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill serves signature drinks along with traditional Colombian baked goods, which are seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Why did you open a Colombian coffee shop?

Garcia: Coffee is one of the most important cultural symbols in Colombia. We wanted to create a place where people could experience a small part of that culture here in the community. Our goal was not only to serve coffee, but also to share the warmth, hospitality and flavors that are part of everyday life in Colombia.

How did you choose your location?

Garcia: We chose this location because we saw potential in the area and believed it was a place where a community-focused coffee shop could grow. We wanted to be in a neighborhood where people could come frequently, meet friends, work, or simply enjoy a good cup of coffee.

Andrés Reyes García, who with his wife Paula Naranjo opened Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill on Feb. 2, 2025, is seen behind the counter of his coffee shop on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Is this your first business?

Garcia: This is not our first business. We are trained as journalists and communicators, and our professional background is in audiovisual media – photography, video and communications. We run an audiovisual production company called SD Productions. That experience in storytelling, branding and visual production helped shape the identity and concept of Sumercé.

How did you decide which items to place on the menu?

Garcia: We wanted the menu to represent Colombian flavors while still being accessible to everyone. That’s why we serve Colombian specialty coffee along with traditional baked goods such as almojábanas, pandebonos and empanadas. Many people visit us because they are curious to try Colombian coffee and food.

An arequipe laatte (a sweet espresso drink featuring Colombian caramel) is a signature drink at Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill and is seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland, Denise Unland)

What are the community and seasonal events you’ve previously hosted?

Garcia: Throughout the year, we try to create experiences that bring people together. We have organized themed drink launches, seasonal promotions, small community gatherings, car shows and special celebrations connected to Colombian culture. These events help introduce our traditions while creating a welcoming space for neighbors and families.

Who created the artwork in your shop?

Garcia: The visual identity of the coffee shop is very important to us. Much of the creative direction has been developed internally, combining our experience in design and visual storytelling with elements inspired by Colombian culture.

Original, in-house-created artwork is seen inside Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Why did you want to host events at your coffee shop?

Garcia: Because we believe a coffee shop should be more than just a place where people buy coffee. It should be a place where people connect and a community is created. Events allow us to share culture, create memorable experiences and strengthen relationships with the community.

Why and how did you choose the name “Sumercé”?

Garcia: “Sumercé” is a traditional and respectful way of addressing someone in some regions of Colombia. It expresses warmth and closeness. We chose the name because it reflects how we want every customer to feel when they visit us.

Original, welcoming artwork is seen inside Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The word "sumercé" expresses "warmth" and "closeness." (Denise Unland)

What have you learned in the one year since you opened Sumercé?

Garcia: The biggest lesson has been understanding how important community really is. Good coffee matters, but what truly brings people back is how they feel when they walk through the door. We have learned to listen to our customers, adapt quickly and focus on creating a welcoming environment.

Why should people visit your shop?

Garcia: Because Sumercé offers more than coffee – it offers an experience. People can discover high-quality Colombian coffee, enjoy traditional flavors, and experience the hospitality that is such an important part of Colombian culture.

Sumercé Colombian Coffee Roasters in Crest Hill, which brings Colombian flavors, culture, and hospitality to the community, is seen on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Rebekah Baran)

Sumercé Coffee is located at 1701 N Larkin Ave., Unit 1004, in Crest Hill.

For hours, menu and more information, call 815-656-6456 or visit sumerce.coffee.