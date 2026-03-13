Joliet reaches settlement in federal lawsuit over Eric Lurry in-custody death

Protestors can be seen demonstrating against police brutality and justice for Eric Lurry on July 26, 2020, along Glenwood Avenue in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

A federal lawsuit against Joliet over the 2020 in-custody death of Eric Lurry has reached a settlement but specific details are not yet known.

The court docket on Monday said the “parties have reached a settlement agreement” in a lawsuit case that alleged several Joliet police officers caused Lurry, 37, to die while he was in their custody.

The officers were accused in the lawsuit of failing to provide Lurry prompt medical care when he was overdosing on drugs he placed in his mouth. They also were accused of subjecting Lurry to excessive force.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings reviewed a magistrate judge’s court order indicating the “parties have reached an agreement to resolve this case and anticipate filing dismissal paperwork in due course,” according to the court docket.

A status hearing to monitor the case has been set for May 22.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 3, 2020 by Lurry’s widow, Nicole Lurry. The case was filed roughly a month after CBS2 Chicago revealed the controversial police squad video of Lurry following his Jan. 28, 2020 arrest in a narcotics investigation.

Nicole Lurry speaks during a vigil and protest on May 6, 2025 in Joliet for David Malito, 39, who died in police custody on Dec. 25, 2024. Malito's family filed a federal lawsuit against the city over his death. (Felix Sarver)

In the video, Joliet Police Sgt. Doug May is seen slapping a handcuffed Lurry in the face. May said, “Wake up, [expletive]!” and pinched Lurry’s nose shut to get him to open his mouth.

The video led to protests in the city during the summer of 2020. It also led to former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and a few other Joliet City Council members to seek a second investigation into the incident.

Instead of a second investigation, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office opened a sweeping civil rights investigation of the Joliet Police Department.

Raoul’s office issued a report in 2024 that said the department engaged in “patterns of unlawful policing.”

On May 7, 2025, Cummings issued a summary judgment ruling that found many of the claims in Lurry’s lawsuit were legally sufficient for a trial.

In the ruling, Cummings said May admitted his strike to Lurry’s face was “unwarranted,” and Joliet Police Officer Jose Tellez “intentionally turned off the squad camera” after seeing the strike because he “knew it was inappropriate to strike someone in handcuffs.”

Cummings found there was sufficient evidence for a trial on whether the officers’ delay in seeking medical care for Lurry caused him harm. He also ruled a jury could find officers’ unlawful use of force toward Lurry was recklessly unsafe.

Protesters hold rally against Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow in response to the death of Eric Lurry on Aug. 10, 2020, in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office cleared the officers of any wrongdoing over Lurry’s death.

In a statement in 2021, Glasgow said an independent, board-certified forensic pathologist conducted the autopsy on Lurry and concluded his death was caused by his ingestion of fatal amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Glasgow said the forensic pathologist watched the video of the police interaction with Lurry and concluded “nothing the officers did contributed in any way to Mr. Lurry’s death.”

“Mr. Lurry, a felon who served prison time for multiple offenses dating back to 1998, voluntarily chose to ingest the fatal doses of these illicit drugs while sitting in the back seat of a police vehicle after being apprehended by the Joliet Police Department for distributing drugs to another individual on [Jan. 28, 2020],” Glasgow said.