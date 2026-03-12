Plainfield District 202 Special Olympic athletes to compete at state tournament

The Plainfield School District 202 middle schools Blue Cheetahs Special Olympics team at the Jan. 13, 2026 regional tournament. (Photo provided by Plainfield Community School District 202)

Two Plainfield Community School District 202 middle school Special Olympics basketball teams will compete in the state games this weekend at Illinois State University.

The Black Cheetahs and the Blue Cheetahs middle school teams will be joined by five high school athletes who will participate in the state skills competition: Plainfield South senior Jacob Alvarex, Plainfield East freshman Ryan Angelus, Plainfield East senior Jack Chlebos, and Plainfield East sophomores Diva Drummer and Popnen Pius-Alonee.

The Black Cheetahs and the Blue Cheetahs middle school teams competed in the regional tournament on Jan. 13.

The teams are made up of students from Aux Sable, Drauden Point, Heritage Grove, and Ira Jones middle schools.

Last year, the inaugural year for the District 202 program, the teams took first place.

This year’s program focused on improving their skills, learning new plays and being good teammates.

“With another bid to the state tournament, they have definitely done something right,” said Haley Koziol, Special Olympics athletic director for the middle schools and teacher at Drauden Point.

Black Cheetahs team members are: Camden Annis, seventh grade, Aux Sable Middle School; Ryen Lebsock, seventh grade, Aux Sable Middle School; Payton Labellarte, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Nicholas “Nick” Lammert, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Bentley Liberatore, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Will Rosario, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Noah Trevino, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Jonah Flores, eighth grade, Ira Jones Middle School; Joseph “Joey” Schmid, eighth grade, Ira Jones Middle School; and Luke Lewandowski, sixth grade, Heritage Grove Middle School

Coaches for the Black Cheetahs are Brenda Rosenbaum and Haley Koziol, with parent volunteer Jason Lammert

Blue Cheetahs team members are: Angelo Aguilar, sixth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Jahaziel Bandera, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Isaiah Burgos, sixth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Parker Cuello, seventh grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Gabriel Cicero, eighth grade, Drauden Point Middle School; Vahin Choudhury, eighth grade, Heritage Grove Middle School; Jake Garbis, seventh grade, Heritage Grove Middle School; Jackson Marisco, sixth grade, Heritage Grove Middle School; Caleb Brown, sixth grade, Ira Jones Middle School; and Lilianna “Lily” Diversey, eighth grade, Ira Jones Middle School.

Coaches for the Blue Cheetahs are Dani Harness and Isabella D’Andrea, with parent volunteer Briana Litfka.