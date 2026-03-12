Frankfort man charged with threatening Pritzker

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier at the Washington bureau of FOX News, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (Rod Lamkey/AP)

A Frankfort man has been charged in Will County with threatening to harm Gov. JB Pritzker.

On Thursday, Timothy Shemitis, 71, was charged with threatening a public official and harassment by telephone.

The charges alleged on Feb. 28 that Shemitis made “repeated voicemails over a short period of time” containing threats to “watch harm committed upon” Pritzker.

The charges alleged that Shemitis committed harassment by telephone when commenting on the Voice an Opinion component of Pritzker’s office.

Shemitis is the second Will County person facing a charge of threatening Pritzker since last year.

On Feb. 26, 2025, Michael Dascenzo, 50, of Crete, was charged with threatening to shoot Pritzker.

Dascenzo made a submission to Pritzker’s Voice an Opinion platform where he threatened to shoot Pritzker in the face, according to Will County prosecutors.

In a police interview, Dascenzo claimed he had no intention of harming Pritzker, and he believed he was “defending himself against the alleged threats/stalking,” according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 28, 2025, Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius found Dascenzo is mentally unfit to stand trial on the charge based on a report from a clinical psychologist, court records show.

But Cornelius found Dascenzo could be restored to mental fitness for trial.

As of Thursday, Dascenzo is still in the Will County jail and waiting for a placement within a treatment program under the Illinois Department of Human Services.