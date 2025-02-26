Crete man charged with threatening to shoot Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A Crete man has been charged in Will County court with threatening to shoot Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in the face.

A felony charge of threatening a public official was filed against Michael Dascenzo, 49, on Wednesday following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

A criminal complaint alleged Dascenzo “knowingly delivered or conveyed” to Pritzker a “threat of having the said victim shot in the face.”

Michael Dascenzo (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

The threat placed Pritzker in “reasonable apprehension of immediate or future bodily harm,” the criminal complaint alleged.

Dascenzo was taken to the Will County jail at close to 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. He remains in jail as of Wednesday.