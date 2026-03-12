Five players to watch for this upcoming baseball season in the Herald-News area

Baseball season is here again and it’s time to take a look at some of the players from around the area who should standout.

Sean Hogan, Joliet West, sr., C

Sean Hogan of Joliet West. (Courtesy of Joliet West )

Hogan was an All-Southwest Prairie Conference player last season and a second-team Herald-News All-Area choice. The senior hit .427 with a .542 OBP in 96 plate appearances last year. He had a 1.12 OPS with 32 hits, including eight doubles, 16 walks, 26 runs scored, 25 RBIs and just 16 strikeouts all add up to an impressive season. Hogan also batted .611 in conference play. Look for him to lead the Tigers this season.

Michael Pettit, Lincoln-Way West, sr., 1B

Michael Pettit of Lincoln-Way West. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way West )

Pettit has been a two-way standout for the Warriors for years, but will play first base this season. The Notre Dame commit hit·.293 in 116 at-bats with 34 hits and 23 RBI last season. With Conor Essenburg playing professional baseball, Lincoln-Way West will need someone to step up, and Pettit fits the profile of someone who could.

Zane Caves, Minooka, sr., P

Zane Caves of Minooka. (Courtesy of Minooka )

Minooka lost some key pieces from last year’s 33-4 team, namely CJ Deckinga (Michigan State) and Brayden Zilis (Illinois State). But they bring back Deckinga’s future teammate in senior Zane Caves. Caves missed the second half of the football season and all of basketball season with a leg injury, but he’ll be back on the mound this spring. The lefty went 8-0 last year, giving up just 30 hits, 14 earned runs, and 18 walks while striking out 87 to go with a 1.84 ERA. Seeing what the future Spartan has in store for a finale will be exciting.

Anthony Farina, Lockport, jr., P

Lockport's Anthony Farina

Farina is the lone Herald-News All-Area first team choice back this season. An All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection struck out 49 batters with only 14 walks to finish with a 2.26 ERA, 0.930 WHIP, and an opponents BA of .179. Lockport’s coaching staff has referred to him as perhaps the most underrated pitcher in the state. The lefty should provide plenty of fire for the Porters this year.

Sam Finn, Plainfield North, sr., P

Sam Finn of Plainfield North. (Courtesy of Plainfield North )

Former Lincoln-Way East standouts Ryan Ritter and Tyler Bell made collegiate names for themselves at the University of Kentucky. Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg had been committed there before opting to go pro with the Atlanta Braves. Now, Finn’s the next local product linked to the Wildcats. The left-handed pitcher has been a late riser in the college recruiting ranks, but he helped lead Plainfield North to a 24-12 record last year and should only keep getting better.