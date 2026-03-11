Shaw Local

School bus, commercial vehicle involved in Will County crash at Route 52

No injuries reported

By Felix Sarver

A crash involving a school bus and commercial vehicle occurred Wednesday at U.S. Route 52 near the Shorewood area.

About 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to Route 52 at County Line Road in Will County for a “two-unit, property damage only traffic crash,” according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The crash involved a “commercial vehicle and a school bus,” police said.

Route 52 is closed at the moment, police said.

“No injuries have been reported. There is no additional information available at this time,” police said.

