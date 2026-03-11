Plainfield welcomes all to annual Hometown Irish Parade

The Providence Catholic Pipes Corps performs in the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield will be hosting its annual Hometown Irish Parade this weekend.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, lining up at Plainfield High School Central Campus before winding its way through the village downtown.

The event is sponsored by the Village Preservation Association and will feature bands, floats, acrobats, local organizations and bagpipers, too.

This year’s grand marshals are Village Trustee Margie Bonuchi and her husband, Roger Bonuchi. The couple have lived in the village since 1995.

The parade – always held before spring officially begins – originated 25 years ago, when several young families decorated bikes, strollers, wagons and themselves, and came together to walk through their neighborhood, part of Plainfield’s East Side Historic District.

The event has been getting a little bigger every year, and now travels through the business district. The parade draws several thousand spectators to the village for the festivities.

More information, go to plainfieldirishparade.org,or at Facebook and Instagram.