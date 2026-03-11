Shaw Local

Joliet City Center Partnership businesses recognized at Chamber awards celebration

C&C Vision Gallery in downtown Joliet recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. But owner Monica Cicimov (pictured) is not an eye doctor. Cicimov is the former office manager of the practice's former owner, Dr. James K. Cutler, who sold the practice to Cicimov.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored C&C Vision Gallery on Feb. 24 at its 2026 Annual Dinner & "Celebration of 2025 Success." (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognized six Joliet City Center Partnership partners on Feb. 24 at its 2026 Annual Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success.

Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre

Ambassador of the Year: Howard Wright

New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs

Retail: C & C Vision Gallery

Financial Services nominee: Old National Bank

Professional Services nominee: Bays Investment Corporation

For a complete list of all award recipients and nominees, visit jolietchamber.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

