Joliet City Center Partnership businesses recognized at Chamber awards celebration

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognized six Joliet City Center Partnership partners on Feb. 24 at its 2026 Annual Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success.
Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre
Ambassador of the Year: Howard Wright
New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs
Retail: C & C Vision Gallery
Financial Services nominee: Old National Bank
Professional Services nominee: Bays Investment Corporation
For a complete list of all award recipients and nominees, visit jolietchamber.com.
