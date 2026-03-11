Joliet City Center Partnership businesses recognized at Chamber awards celebration

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored C&C Vision Gallery on Feb. 24 at its 2026 Annual Dinner & "Celebration of 2025 Success." (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognized six Joliet City Center Partnership partners on Feb. 24 at its 2026 Annual Dinner & Celebration of 2025 Success.

Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence: Rialto Square Theatre

Ambassador of the Year: Howard Wright

New Business of the Year: Duffy Signs

Retail: C & C Vision Gallery

Financial Services nominee: Old National Bank

Professional Services nominee: Bays Investment Corporation

For a complete list of all award recipients and nominees, visit jolietchamber.com.