Marvel comic book artist coming to Joliet Public Library

Patrick Maloney, adult services librarian at the Joliet Public Library, showcases a poster letting patrons know that Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire will be creating live on March 21 at the library, while discussing his techniques and the comic book industry. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

A Marvel Comics artist who’s illustrated characters such as Wolverine,Deadpool and Thor will appear at the Joliet Public Library on March 21.

Jerry DeCaire will chat about his decades-long experience in the industry while creating artwork from noon to 3 p.m. at the library’s downtown branch at 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet.

The free event is geared toward teens and adults. Registration is required.

Patrick Maloney, adult services librarian and moderator for the library’s comic book club, said DeCaire reached out to the library and offered to host the program.

Maloney said the comic book section is a popular area at the library. So agreeing was “a no brainer,” he said.

“I’m a huge fan of his work and comics in general, so I was really excited about it,” Maloney said. “And I know our patrons will be excited, too.”

Maloney said DeCaire will discuss his professional illustration techniques, visual composition for storytelling. and insights into the comic book industry.

He feels the event is perfect for fans of graphic novels, aspiring artists, art students and anyone interested in learning about the craft behind superhero storytelling.

Maloney said people don’t often realize all the steps involved into making a comic book.

“There’s the sketching, the coloring and the editing and so many computer programs you can use for this. And that’s just for the amateurs,” Maloney said. “He’s got such a laundry list of superheroes he’s drawn and he’s well-regarded for what he’s done. He’s one of the greats, for sure.”

DeCaire’s autographed art demonstration drawings on March 21 will be given away free to attendees, Maloney said

Maloney said although the library’s digital media studio is closed on Saturdays, attendees to DeCaire’s presentation should visit the studio at a later date.

“Because if they get the comic book bug and want to do some of this, the digital media studio is the perfect place to come and make some comics,” Maloney said.

To register and for more information, call 815-740-2660 or visit jolietlibrary.org.