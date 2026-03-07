Joliet Slammers add new promotions for 2026 season

Brian Bessler gives a high five to J.L. Bird at the Joliet Slammers game, which featured the Wiener Drop World Record Attempt, on July 22, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet Slammers announced their 2026 promotional schedule, featuring classic themes and several new ones that all fans can enjoy.

“There’s nothing better than opening the gates and seeing Slammers fans back at the ballpark,” said Night Train Veeck, executive vice president of the Joliet Slammers, in a news release announcing the promotions.

“From Ghostbusters Night to NASCAR Night to fireworks lighting up the Joliet sky, 2026 is all about celebrating everything happening in the Joliet community, having fun, and making memories here at the ballpark,” he said. “Whether you’re here for the baseball, the promotions, or just the $2 hot dogs, there’s truly something for everyone this season.”

The Slammers season will begin on Friday, May 8 against the Washington Wild Things with the home opener and the first of the season’s Fireworks Friday series presented by Ecolab. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m., with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Fans sit in the lawn section to watch the fireworks on the Joliet Slammers Military Appreciation night on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Here are a few of the theme nights on the schedule:

May 16: Faith & Family Night- Faith and Family Night offers “an uplifting, community‑centered evening at the ballpark", featuring worship music and a welcoming atmosphere that brings families, friends, and faith communities together, the news release said,

May 21: Fear The Slammer- Fear the Slammer delivers a Fear Factor–style rush as the Joliet Slammers bring daring challenges and high‑energy excitement to the ballpark. “It’s a bold, fast‑paced experience made for fans ready to take on the challenge," the release said.

June 5: Ghostbusters Night- The Slimers are set to make their return for the third season. As part of Ghostbusters Night, the Joliet Slammers will once again rebrand as the Slimers, transforming the ballpark into a ghost-busting adventure filled with spooky surprises.

June 18: NASCAR Night- The Slammers are celebrating the return of NASCAR to Joliet this July by bringing the race to the stadium and hometown excitement back to the community. It’s a night of Slammers baseball that celebrates one of Joliet’s most iconic traditions.

June 20: Hispanic Heritage Night- Hispanic Heritage Night becomes a lively celebration of music, culture, and family fun as the Slammers “honor the vibrancy” and contributions of the Hispanic community with special performances and ballpark entertainment, the release said.

July 3: Global Goals Night- Global Goals Night becomes a worldwide celebration at the ballpark as the Slammers showcase global flavors, cultural fun, and soccer‑themes, bringing a World Cup feel to Joliet.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration- Join the Slammers to mark America’s 250th birthday. Enjoy baseball, patriotic fun, and a postgame fireworks show presented by Ecolab that will light up the downtown Joliet sky, the release said.

Aug. 13: First Responders Night presented by BNSF Railway- The night will pay tribute to the police, fire, and EMS personnel by creating an evening of appreciation to those who serve the Joliet community.

Aug. 21: Swiftie Night- Celebrate all things Taylor as the Joliet Slammers bring a fun, music‑filled evening.

Along with these promotional nights, the Slammers will be bring back their weekly specials:

Triple 2 Tuesdays presented by Michelob Ultra- The Slammers will be offering $2 hot dogs, $2 French fries, $2 nachos and $2 domestic beers. Beer specials end at the top of the 7th inning.

Thirsty Thursdays presented by Modelo- Courtesy of Modelo, the Slammers will be offering $2 Old Style Drafts, $4 Modelo Drafts, and $6 Premium Drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by Ecolab- Every Friday night Slammers game, fans can enjoy an electric firework show presented by Ecolab.

Slammin’ Saturdays- Following every Saturday night game, join the team on the field for postgame autographs. Be sure to bring your favorite Slammers gear to be signed by the pros.

Funday Sunday- Each Sunday, kids will get the chance to run the bases following the end of the game.

Season, group, and suite packages are available for the season. Individual game tickets are now on sale, with tickets starting as low as $7.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can visit or call the Slammers’ box office at 815-722-2287, or head to www.jolietslammers.com to learn more.