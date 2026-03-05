Shaw Local

Joliet church holds get out the vote event on Saturday

Event is 1-3:30 p.m.

Pastor Lonnie Posley shares a few words before the start of the mayoral candidate forum at New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Joliet.

Pastor Lonnie Posley seen in 2023 in this file photo at a candidates' forum held at New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

By Bob Okon

The New Canaanland Christian Church in Joliet will hold a Get Out the Vote event on Saturday.

“The gathering aims to promote voter turnout and highlight the importance of civic engagement ahead of the upcoming primary election,” a news release from the church stated.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.

The Get Out the Vote event will be 1-3:30 p.m. in the church at 225 E. Clinton St.

The Rev. Lonnie Posley is pastor of New Canaanland Christian Church.

“The event is designed for the entire community, offering opportunities to meet local candidates, connect with fellow residents, and learn how to play an active role in shaping Joliet’s future,” the release stated.

All candidates are welcome to attend, according to the release.

The event will include “activities suited for all ages, refreshments, and informative sessions about the candidates running in the primary election,” the release stated.

For more information, contact Burneva McCullum at 779-279-4711.

