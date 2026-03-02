Will County Pets of the Week: March 2, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Posey is a sweet 18-month-old, 60-pound yellow lab mix who came to NAWS from a rescue in Southern Illinois after being found as a stray. Posey is super affectionate and playful. She does well with other dogs and is friendly with cats. Posey is s a strong and active dog that would thrive in a family that likes adventures and playtime. To meet Posey, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Buster is a loving 3-year-old front-paw declawed cat. Buster enjoys lounging and snoozing in his cat tower bed or observing the other cats at NAWS from his perch in a cat tree. He has adapted well to his new temporary home and looks forward to having as much freedom as he can. Buster will bring plenty of love into anyone’s life. To meet Buster, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Winifred (aka Winnie) is a 3-year-old, 20-pound, energetic and playful beagle. She’s nervous meeting new people, but she shows her wild side once she’s comfortable; she loves to zoom around. Winnie is dog-friendly but can play roughly, so she needs guidance. Winnie also needs extra help with potty training, due to her past hoarding living situation. Winnie needs a patient adopter with prior beagle experience and a fenced yard. She also needs time to decompress and adjust to a new way of life. Winnie should do well with any respectful teens in the home. To meet Winnie, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bashful is 10 months old, 8 pounds, and a member of the humane society’s Seven Dwarves litter. Bashful is sweet, playful, and enjoys the company of other kittens, often cuddling with them. He’s very affectionate with staff and volunteers and loves to greet them. To meet Bashful, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Mo is a 7-month-old, spayed pit bull mix with a contagious enthusiasm for life. She is playful, sweet, and super social with both people and dogs. She likes walks, car rides and zooming around the yard. She would be a great match for an active home that enjoys playtime, laughter and a pup who keeps life fun. To meet Mo, email adopt@willcounty.gov or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services )

Millie is a young domestic shorthair that’s cat-friendly, affectionate and fearless. Already spayed and vaccinated, she’s ready to head straight into her forever home. Millie loves zooming around the house in a burst of playful energy or investigating every nook and cranny. After the fun, she loves to cuddle up and soak in the love. Millie should bring laughter, warmth, and plenty of purrs to any family. To meet Millie, email RWILCOX@JJC.EDU or visit the Will County Animal Protection Services page on Petfinder.com.