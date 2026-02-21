No charges filed against Misty McMichael after Friday arrest

Misty McMichael, wife of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael, seen in 2024, will not face charges following her arrest Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf)

Misty McMichael, the widow of former Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael, was released from custody and will not face domestic battery charges after a hearing in Will County Court Saturday morning, following her arrest Friday.

McMichael, 55, was arrested in Frankfort in the early hours of Feb. 20 on probable cause of misdemeanor domestic battery, although no formal charges were filed. McMichael was arrested after a 911 hangup call was received by Will County sheriff’s deputies, who were sent to a home on Kuse Road.

McMichael and a man at the house both reportedly admitted to having been drinking and arguing “for hours,” and neighbors reported hearing “a lot of noise and banging,” according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said McMichael tried to choke him, while McMichael reportedly told officers the confrontation had not become physical, although police said the man had scratches on his neck.

On Saturday, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney James Zanayed said the state was filing no complaint against McMichael.

McMichael’s attorney, John Russell, also said for the record that the man “had done harm to my client” while McMichael held up her arms to show bruising on the back of her arms.

Russell told Shaw Local after the hearing that the marks on the man’s neck reported by police had been made defensively.

“There was an altercation,” Russell said. “The bruises on her arms can’t really be gotten from hitting someone. She got them holding up her arms defensively. She struck him defensively and barricaded herself in her bedroom.”

Russell added that the alleged victim had called and said he “did not want to proceed” with the charges against McMichael.

The man involved reportedly left the home on Kuse Road after giving his statement to the police Friday. He was not arrested.

Russell also said he did not know the nature of the relationship between McMichael and the man.

Zanayed said he was unable to comment on the case.

McMichael was released from custody Saturday afternoon.

McMichael is the widow of Steve “Mongo” McMichael who was a defensive tackle for the Bears from 1981 to 1993. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 less than a year before his death in April 2025 after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was 67.