Widow of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer accused of domestic battery in Will County

The widow of a legendary Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer was arrested by Will County sheriff’s deputies after she was accused of domestic battery.

On Friday, Misty McMichael, 55, was arrested on probable cause of misdemeanor domestic battery. Will County court records on Friday did not show any formal charges against McMichael.

McMichael is the widow of Steve “Mongo” McMichael who was a defensive tackle for the Bears from 1981 to 1993. He died in 2025 at age 67 after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

About 5:25 a.m. Friday, Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Frankfort on Kuse Road for a “911 hangup/welfare,” according to a statement provided by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, McMichael and a man “both made comments they had been drinking and arguing for hours,” police said.

The man said the fight “became physical and said he was choked [by] McMichael,” police said.

McMichael told deputies the argument “did not become physical,” police said.

Deputies spoke to a witness who said McMichael and the man “had been arguing for hours, then they heard a lot of noise and banging,” police said.

The witness found McMichael and the man “on the kitchen floor.”

Deputies noticed injuries and scratches on the man’s neck, police said.

McMichael was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. She was transported to the Adult Detention Facility.