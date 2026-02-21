Heritage Corridor Destinations asks Plainfield for $18,000 contribution

Heritage Corridor Destinations' President & CEO Robert Navarro joined the governor, the Illinois Office of Tourism, and fellow CVBs along Route 66 to celebrate the official kickoff of the Route 66 Centennial. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

The nonprofit Heritage Corridor Destinations – a convention and visitors bureau for Will County and several surrounding counties – is requesting an annual $18,000 membership contribution from the village of Plainfield.

Plainfield village trustees will discuss the request during Monday’s Committee of the Whole workshop. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the board room at Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 Lockport St.

Heritage Corridor Destinations serves Will, Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston and Putnam counties.

“Our records indicate that the last time HCD received funding from the village was 2009, and that was to publish a community guide, not for the village to be a paying member,” Plainfield Village Administrator Joshua Blakemore said in a memo.

“While CVBs provide marketing for a variety of functions throughout multiple counties, it is difficult to quantify a return on investment,” the memo stated.

The funding request is not in the village’s 2026 budget and currently not included in its 2027 draft budget.

“However it could be added, pending board direction,” Blakemore said. “Staff is seeking direction on whether or not to include this annual funding in the FY27 draft budget.”

Since January 2022, HCD has secured more than $4.3 in U.S. Route 66 grant funding for attraction development and marketing along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66.

“The village of Plainfield (through partnership with the Plainfield Historical Society) has received almost $250,000 of these dollars for local projects including Route 66 Community Monument, Pumped Up on Plainfield exhibit, and recent Route 66 wayside exhibit,” Heritage Corridor Destinations President/CEO Robert Navarro said in a letter to Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis.