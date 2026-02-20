Colorful Casa Catrina restaurant ready for opening at Joliet’s Union Station

Casa Catrina in Joliet's Union Station features original art on display at its soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Gary Middendorf)

Casa Catrina opens Monday in Union Station, creating a colorful south of the border atmosphere in the city of Joliet’s historic train station.

Like MyGrain Brewing before it in the same space, Casa Catrina offers a menu that will give local diners some unique flavors.

Diners may salivate when looking over a menu that includes a Tequila described as “10 ounces of grilled Iowa premium New York steak” or Chavela, which is “our special cocktail made of shrimp, octopus, oysters, imitation crab and minced clam.”

The menu also includes more familiar items like enchiladas and scrambled eggs. Casa Catrina will be a breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant.

The city of Joliet has filled the space vacated by MyGrain, which closed in 2023 after a six-year run.

A patron enters Casa Catrina, located inside Joliet's Union Station, for the restaurant's soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Gary Middendorf)

The new occupants promised to have staying power.

“We’re going to make this happen,” Angel Zamudio, a Joliet resident involved in Casa Catrina told the friends and family gathered for a soft opening on Thursday night. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”

The Casa Catrina group is an experienced group with other restaurants in the Chicago region.

“You’re not dealing with newcomers here,” said Jimmy Haughey, a Chicago resident who works for the food supplier for Casa Catrina owners and who was at the Thursday event. “These are all veterans in the industry.”

Making a restaurant last at Union Station has been a challenge, however. Previous restaurants and bars have come and gone with MyGrain having stayed the longest.

A guest arrives for the soft opening of Casa Catrina restaurant inside the Joliet Union Station on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Gary Middendorf)

Casa Catrina co-owner Eduardo Vazquez said he and his partners are up to the challenge.

“Joliet is a great town,” Vazquez said amid the enthusiasm of the Thursday night event. “They’ve welcomed us.”

One challenge still ahead for the Casa Catrina owners is the reopening of the microbrewery at the restaurant.

Plans to bring back the former MyGrain brewmaster have fallen through, but co-owner Jorge Vazquez said the restaurant group have other arrangements in the works.

Brewing equipment is showcased during the soft opening of Casa Catrina on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“The brewpub hopefully will be open by July,” Jorge said.

In the meantime, restaurant-goers will find a festive atmosphere at Casa Catrina. The Mexican flavor of the menu extends into the colorful restaurant decor.

The new owners said they want everyone in town to feel welcomed at the restaurant.

“We came together to create an atmosphere for everybody in Joliet,” Jorge Vazquez said during ceremonial speeches. “We’re trying to build an environment for the community, for everybody in Joliet.”

The menu does include a list for burgers, although it is far from ordinary. It includes the Hamburguesa Creacion del Chef described as an “80% Angus beef blend of brisket, short rib and picanha” for $16.91.

Casa Catrina manager and designer Ricardo Rodriguez poses for a photo at the restaurant's soft opening on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The menu may be completely different, but some local connections have stayed the same.

Alex Garcia, owner of U.S. Sign & Electric in Joliet, was among the guests at the Thursday event. His company was the sign contractor for Casa Catrina and for MyGrain.

“I love the new place,” said Garcia, while also expressing fond memories of MyGrain, which he said was devastated by the impact of the COVID pandemic. “They had good food and great craft beer, and then COVID came,” he said.

Casa Catrina will be open seven days a week, opening at 8 a.m. for breakfast.

The Monday opening is at 1 p.m.