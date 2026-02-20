Danyella Mporokoso sets Waubonsie Valley’s scoring record in regional final win over Plainfield North

Danyella Mporokoso became Waubonsie Valley’s all-time leading scorer early in the Warriors’ 71-49 Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional championship win over Plainfield North on Thursday night in Aurora.

In scoring Waubonsie’s second basket of the game at the 5:41 mark of the first quarter – a 3-pointer from the top of the key — Mporokoso scored the 2,888th point of her high school career, breaking the team record.

Earlier in the week, the Illinois State University commit pulled even at 2,885 with Ashley Luke, the previous record holder.

“Just going into the game, knowing that this is the game I’m going to beat the record and then as well as going to be our regional championship was just exciting,” said Mporokoso, who led all scorers with 31 points. “Although it was definitely a relief to hit the mark, it was not a concern at the end of the day. Now, the only thing I’m worried about, the only thing that matters is getting as far as we can.”

“Danyella breaking the record is a special thing. It’s something that doesn’t come along often and she worked very hard for it,” Waubonsie coach Brett Love said. “Earlier today, we talked to Ashley Luke on the phone. She was able to give Danyella some inspirational notes and things like that.”

It was a second program record to fall this season for the Warriors. Earlier this month, Arianna Garcia-Evans broke the all-time assists record of 481, also held by Luke.

The record-breaking bucket was the highlight of otherwise sluggish first quarter that ended with a total of only five baskets and an 11-3 Waubonsie lead.

Plainfield North (19-12), which sank only a 3-point basket during the first eight minutes, improved its shooting in the second quarter but still trailed 35-14 at the break.

“They played tough defense. You know, we expected that coming in. This is a regional championship, and they didn’t want to lose,” Love said. “We beat them by almost 30 last time we played them, so I think they were ready to play and we were patient.”

“They got athletes and I think we just had to respond, and it just took us a little bit longer to respond,” Plainfield North coach Brittany McWaine said.

The Tigers improved their scoring output in the second half but were unable to put a dent in the Warriors’ lead.

Isabella Koldoff led Plainfield North’s second half offensive effort, scoring 14 of her team-high 16 points after the break. The junior pulled down 12 rebounds.

Twelve of Waubonsie junior Maya Pereda’s 14 points came on 3-pointers. Teammate Syncere Williams tallied nine points.

Second-seeded Waubonsie (30-3) advances to the East Aurora Sectional semifinal to face DuPage Valley Conference rival Naperville Central (25-6) on Tuesday. Naperville Central topped Waubonsie in both conference games.