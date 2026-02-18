Joliet man charged in robbery of local cell phone store

Joliet police have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a Joliet Cricket Wireless service business earlier this month.

Vincent Bond, 59, Joliet, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery after being interviewed by detectives at the Joliet Police Department on Tuesday, police said.

Bond was taken into custody, processed, and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Bond is charged for the robbery in which more than $1,000 was taken from a Joliet Cricket Wireless store in the 400 block of Collins Street, police said.

Officers responded about 12:47 p.m. on Feb. 7 to reports of a robbery at the store, police said.

An employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store with one hand concealed under his jacket, which the employee believed indicated a weapon, the police said.

The suspect demanded money from the register and more than $1,000 in cash was taken, police said. The suspect fled the area on foot and no injuries were reported, police said.

“This case reflects the dedication and persistence of our detectives and officers who worked diligently to identify and apprehend the individual responsible,” Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a news release.

“Crimes that threaten the safety of our businesses and employees will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable. I am proud of the professionalism and teamwork demonstrated throughout this investigation,” he said.