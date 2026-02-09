Police search for suspect in Joliet Cricket Wireless store robbery

Joliet police are looking for the suspect shown in this photograph who police say is linked to a robbery that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'6"–5'7" tall with a skinny build and short brown curly hair. He was wearing a gray and black Adidas hoodie, black jogger pants, blue tennis shoes, black sunglasses, and a black neck gaiter used to conceal his face. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Police are investigating a robbery in which more than $1,000 was taken from a Joliet Cricket Wireless service business, police said.

Officers responded at about 12:47 p.m. Saturday to reports of a robbery at the Cricket Wireless store in the 400 block of Collins Street, the Joliet police department said.

An employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store with one hand concealed under his jacket, which the employee believed indicated a weapon, the police said in a news release.

The suspect demanded money from the register and more than $1,000 in cash was taken, police said. The suspect fled the area on foot and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5′6″–5′7″ tall with a skinny build and short brown curly hair, police said. He was wearing a gray and black Adidas hoodie, black jogger pants, blue tennis shoes, black sunglasses, and a black neck gaiter used to conceal his face, police said.

This case remains under investigation. Detectives are currently seeking video surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood located west of Collins Street and north of Cass Street between 12 and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with video footage or information that may help identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous