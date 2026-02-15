Tree pruning workshops in Grundy, Kankakee, Will counties

Register now for one of three “Pruning: The Kindest Cut” classes in February, to be held in Joliet, Bourbonnais and Morris. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

Register now for one of three “Pruning: The Kindest Cut” classes in February, to be held in Joliet, Bourbonnais and Morris.

Nancy Kuhajda, horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties, will teach the classes.

“Pruning techniques for woody plants will be addressed, both trees and shrubs that lose their leaves, and evergreens,” Kuhajda said.

All classes will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is $5 and due the day of each event.

“I do this this time of year because late winter is a good pruning time for most plants,” Kuhajda said. “But there are some plants that should not be pruned until after flowering – pruning now would cut off spring blossoms.”

Kankakee County: Feb. 23, Bourbonnais Extension Office 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais

Grundy County: March 2, Grundy Extension Office, 4004 N Division St., Morris

Will County: Tuesday, March 3, 2006 Will Extension Office, 100 Manhattan Road, Joliet

For more information, visit registration.extension.illinois.edu.