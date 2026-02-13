Coal City boys basketball rallies for win: Thursday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Boys basketball

Coal City 48, Manteno 47: At Coal City, Dane Noffsinger scored 12 as the Coalers rallied to win the Illinois Central Eight contest from the Panthers. Julian Micetich and Carter Nicholson added 10 points each for Coal City (11-15, 3-10).

Girls basketball

Plainfield South 59, Plainfield Central 27: At Plainfield, Asia Sudberry scored 19 to lead the Cougars past the Wildcats in the Southwest Prairie. Lanita Willis added 13 and Makayla Hill added seven for South (13-16, 8-6).

Grant Park 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 27: At Gardner, Ellie Marquez scored 11 and Maddie Simms nine as the Panthers fell to the Dragons at the River Valley Conference Tournament.

St. Laurence 55, Lincoln-Way Central 42: At New Lenox, the Knights (12-19) closed out the regular season with a loss to the Vikings.

Nazareth 80, Lincoln-Way West 29: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to the state-ranked Roadrunners in a nonconference game.

Andrew 52, Lincoln-Way East 50: At Tinley Park, the Griffins fell to the Thunderbolts in a SouthWest Suburban contest.

Bolingbrook 60, Yorkville 38: At Yorkville, the Raiders won the SPC road contest.

DeKalb 56, Plainfield East 39: At DeKalb, the Bengals fell to the Barbs in a nonconference contest.

Boys indoor track and field

Golden Open: At Lockport, Anthony Lusciatti won both the 200 and 400 meters for Lincoln-Way West. Hunter Spee won the 600 meters and Nicholas Dul the 3,000 meters for the Warriors. Fope Omisore won the 60-meter dash, Jacob Soderstrom won the pole vault and Patrick Valcich the 1,500 for Lockport. No team scores were kept.