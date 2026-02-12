New GM at Chicagoland Speedway will join Joliet chamber’s Women’s History Month panel

Jacque Herrera was named general manager at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet in November. Feb. 11, 2026 (Provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry )

The new general manager of Chicagoland Speedway, which will bring back NASCAR racing this summer, is among four women on the annual Women’s History Month Panel Luncheon in Joliet.

Jacque Herrera was named general manager in November as NASCAR prepares to bring its first race to the Joliet speedway since 2019.

Natalie Coleman is a former member of the Will County Board and CEO of After the Peanut, an organization that promotes diversity in education.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its Council for Working Women organize the annual panel discussion, which will be 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom.

“The event will bring together accomplished leaders from education, nonprofit service and professional sports for a dynamic conversation highlighting leadership, community impact, and career journeys,” the chamber said in its release.

Katy Leclair is president and CEO of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA.

Also on the panel are: Natalie Coleman, a former Will County Board member and CEO of the educational diversity organization After the Peanut; Laura L. Franklin, vice provost of undergraduate academic affairs at Lewis University; and Katy Leclair, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA.

Herrera is “a Chicago native and lifelong NASCAR fan,” according the release. She has been with NASCAR since 2023 and previously was director of community relations for NASCAR’S Chicago Street Race.

Laura L. Franklin is vice provost of undergraduate academic affairs at Lewis University in Romeoville.

Registration for the Women’s History Month Panel Luncheon is open on the chamber website at jolietchamber.chambermaster.com/event or by calling the chamber 815-727-5371. The cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for non-members, which covers the panel discussion and a plated lunch.