NASCAR makes return to Joliet official for 2026

A 2017 NASCAR race in Joliet is seen in this file photo. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Brian Lawdermilk)

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will return to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet in next summer.

The race scheduled for July 5, 2026 will be the first for NASCAR at the track in seven years.

“Our fans have been asking for a race in Joliet for the past several years,” NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy said in the news release announcing the return to Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR’s expected return to Joliet has been reported for weeks, but NASCAR first made it official Wednesday with the release of its 2026 schedule.

A 2009 NASCAR race at Chicagoland Speedway is seen in this file photo. (AP Photo/Tim Stewart)

The race at the 1.5-mile oval at Chicagoland Speedway will be part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

“If you look at the racing product on our mile-and-a-half tracks, they’ve been some of the most competitive and compelling events that we’ve had in our season, and we’re confident that Joliet is going to deliver exactly that,” Kennedy said.

The last NASCAR race at the track was in June 2019.

Some updates at Chicagoland Speedway are needed, but “the track sits mostly ready for a roaring return,” the NASCAR release stated.

“The good news is it’s relatively Cup-ready, so we won’t need to make significant improvements or changes to the facility, but the fans can expect it to feel like a Cup-ready facility when they come there in July of next year,” Kennedy said.

Fans sit on the roofs of campers while watching qualifying rounds at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet on a Saturday before a NASCAR race in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

NASCAR also noted that the race weekend will be during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. July 4 falls on the Saturday before the race, and fans typically come out for a weekend that includes other races while Chicagoland Speedway provides space for camping.

July 4, 2026 comes on the 250th Anniversary of the United States as a nation, which also was noted by Kennedy who said, “if you think about the camping ground, being about Americana, being in the Midwest and the heartland of our country, you couldn’t ask for a better location or date for it.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.