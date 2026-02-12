Man in custody following string of car burglaries in Joliet

Joliet police have charged a homeless man with several counts of theft and weapons charges following an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries.

Keenan Curl, 28, faces three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, a count of possession of stolen property, unlawful use of a credit card, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of unlawful sale of a firearm, and two counts of violation of pre-trial release, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Curl was originally taken into custody and charged on the evening of Feb. 7 after police responded to reports of burglaries to motor vehicles in the 900 block of North Hickory Street, police said.

In one incident, an unlocked car was parked in a west alley was unlawfully entered, and a bag was taken, police said.

Video footage from the area showed a male exiting the vehicle with the bag and walking northbound through the alley, police said.

During the investigation, officers also responded to a separate burglary involving another unlocked car in the same area, police said.

The owner discovered the burglary after receiving a bank notification regarding a declined fraudulent transaction, police said. It was later determined that Curl had used the victim’s stolen credit cards, police said.

Earlier that evening, Curl was found in possession of credit cards belonging to other individuals before officers were aware of the vehicle burglaries, police said. Those cards were recovered as part of an investigation, and Curl was released at that time.

After officers responded to the reported vehicle burglaries, Curl was located near Bridge Street and North Broadway Street shortly after 8 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department for burglary to a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property and released on a notice to appear in court, police said.

Further investigation linked Curl to at least three additional vehicle burglaries that occurred earlier, police said.

Those burglaries included one on or about Jan. 8 in the 600 block of Virginia Street in which a wallet was taken and a credit card later used; a burglary of an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of North Hickory Street on Feb. 1 in which a handgun was taken; and a burglary of an unlocked car in the 800 block of North Hickory Street on Tuesday evening in which another handgun was taken.

Curl was taken into custody on Wednesday for the additional burglaries after being located by members of the police department’s tactical unit in the 300 block of North Bluff Street, police said.

Curl was transported to the police department, where he was interviewed and admitted to committing multiple motor vehicle burglaries, police said. He also said he sold the handguns taken during the burglaries, police said.

Curl was on parole at the time of the offenses, and a parole warrant was issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections, police said. He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The Joliet Police Department reminds residents to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables when leaving them unattended, even for short periods of time.