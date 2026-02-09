State champ Lincoln-Way East headlines area’s competetive cheer IHSA qualifiers

The Lockport competitive cheer team won the Class 3A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed second at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (listed from left to right): in front – Kenzie Moorhouse, Kayla Greenhill, Emma Smith, Morgan Ebert, Jordyn Lyerla, Mia Pasco, Keagan Brown, Genesis Arredondo and Emma Bagdonaite; middle row – Sophia Friscia, Leah Brutus, Sofia Janociak, Carly Fiorillo, Maggie Calabrese, Gianna Lavaty, Emma Brutus, Gaby Skiba and Adeline Mihalik; and in back – Mia Manzo, Lola Alex, Sophia Hutera, Jade Penzkofer, Jacob Hajnos, Kennedi Bensfield, Payton Judd, Nicole Magiera and Karina Juarez. Coaches are Jenny Mercado, Alex Mercado and Danielle Calabrese. (Provided by Lockport High School)