State champ Lincoln-Way East headlines area’s competetive cheer IHSA qualifiers

The Lemont competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Emma Betley, Holly Borner, Aleksa Tomala, Emma Fedorovich, Sabrina Tavolino, Hailey Borner, Morgan Sadelski, Kyla Church, Allyson Fluder, Victoria Swanstrom, Ella Phelan, Alexandra Tselios , Samantha DuVall, Ellasyn Berndt, Melanie Wallace, Emma Schrimpl, Natalie Oprondek and Zianna Schneider. The squad is coached by Bree Grady-Simpson, assisted by Claudia DeSantis and Keri Storako. (Provided by Lemont High School) The Lockport competitive cheer team won the Class 3A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed second at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (listed from left to right): in front – Kenzie Moorhouse, Kayla Greenhill, Emma Smith, Morgan Ebert, Jordyn Lyerla, Mia Pasco, Keagan Brown, Genesis Arredondo and Emma Bagdonaite; middle row – Sophia Friscia, Leah Brutus, Sofia Janociak, Carly Fiorillo, Maggie Calabrese, Gianna Lavaty, Emma Brutus, Gaby Skiba and Adeline Mihalik; and in back – Mia Manzo, Lola Alex, Sophia Hutera, Jade Penzkofer, Jacob Hajnos, Kennedi Bensfield, Payton Judd, Nicole Magiera and Karina Juarez. Coaches are Jenny Mercado, Alex Mercado and Danielle Calabrese. (Provided by Lockport High School) The Reed-Custer competitive cheer team won the Class 1A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes: in front – Evynn Wilbur, Kamryn Marschner, Roman Espinosa, Dionna Walker and Aubrey Harding; middle row – Kennedy Hartley, Brooklyn Alaimo, Emma Hopf and Caysie Esparza; and in back – Lily Castleberry, coach Destanie Nacey, coach Lexi Stewart, coach Jadyn Read, Aubree Bobzin and Alexandra Coyle. (Provided by Reed-Custer High School) The Providence competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed third at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Annie Smith, Ashley Panico, Brianna Merced, Brittany Adams, Brooke Adams, Decky Feil, Elissa Haddad, Emily Kinney, Emma Jirik, Fiona Warner, Gianna Kettwig, Giselle Vail, Issy Enriquez, Izzy Alejo, Kate Major, Katelyn Walker, Lily Sheehan, Lily Ingram, Lucyana Lombardo, Macy Knapp, Mia Zvejnieks, Reese Guzior, Siena Phelan and Sofia Felice. Coaches are Bridget Fox, Summer Garrett, Chloe Ayres, Michael Fossum and David Erlenbaugh. (Provided by Providence Catholic High School)