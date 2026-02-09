Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

State champ Lincoln-Way East headlines area’s competetive cheer IHSA qualifiers

The Lincoln-Way East competitive cheer team first won the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional championship, then went on to capture the IHSA state championship last weekend in Bloomington with a team score of 97.92. The sectional and state championship L-W East team includes (not listed as pictured): Isabella Berner, Kelsey Bulthuis, Gia Camodeca, Emma Carroll, Harper Costro, Lexi Darnell, Sinead Dieters, Brianna Drebot, Jessica Drebot, Delaney Drogemuller, Macie Duncan, Jaela Griffin, Kate Grotke, Sarah Hellrung, Fiona Hilbert, Maddie Kohler, Savanah Lyons, Kate Nelson, Elizabeth Petrovich, Paisley Polad, Morgan Powell, Nora Schlinger, Ashely Schoon, Julia Scully, Mia Simon, Lily Warning, Emma Weyer. The squad is coached by Jason Polad, Maddy Enright, Cressie Vidro, Abbey Schissler and Emily Caruso.

The Lincoln-Way East competitive cheer team first won the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional championship, then went on to capture the IHSA state championship last weekend in Bloomington with a team score of 97.92. The sectional and state championship L-W East team includes (not listed as pictured): Isabella Berner, Kelsey Bulthuis, Gia Camodeca, Emma Carroll, Harper Costro, Lexi Darnell, Sinead Dieters, Brianna Drebot, Jessica Drebot, Delaney Drogemuller, Macie Duncan, Jaela Griffin, Kate Grotke, Sarah Hellrung, Fiona Hilbert, Maddie Kohler, Savanah Lyons, Kate Nelson, Elizabeth Petrovich, Paisley Polad, Morgan Powell, Nora Schlinger, Ashely Schoon, Julia Scully, Mia Simon, Lily Warning, Emma Weyer. The squad is coached by Jason Polad, Maddy Enright, Cressie Vidro, Abbey Schissler and Emily Caruso. (Provided by Lincoln-Way East High School)

By J.T. Pedelty

Eventual state champion Lincoln-Way East as well as Providence, Reed-Custer, Lockport and Lemont’s competitive cheerleading squads won sectional championships and competed in the IHSA State Finals this past weekend.

The Lemont competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Emma Betley, Holly Borner, Aleksa Tomala, Emma Fedorovich, Sabrina Tavolino, Hailey Borner, Morgan Sadelski, Kyla Church, Allyson Fluder, Victoria Swanstrom, Ella Phelan, Alexandra Tselios , Samantha DuVall, Ellasyn Berndt, Melanie Wallace, Emma Schrimpl, Natalie Oprondek and Zianna Schneider. The squad is coached by Bree Grady-Simpson, assisted by Claudia DeSantis and Keri Storako.

The Lemont competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Emma Betley, Holly Borner, Aleksa Tomala, Emma Fedorovich, Sabrina Tavolino, Hailey Borner, Morgan Sadelski, Kyla Church, Allyson Fluder, Victoria Swanstrom, Ella Phelan, Alexandra Tselios , Samantha DuVall, Ellasyn Berndt, Melanie Wallace, Emma Schrimpl, Natalie Oprondek and Zianna Schneider. The squad is coached by Bree Grady-Simpson, assisted by Claudia DeSantis and Keri Storako. (Provided by Lemont High School)

The Lockport competitive cheer team won the Class 3A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed second at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (listed from left to right): in front – Kenzie Moorhouse, Kayla Greenhill, Emma Smith, Morgan Ebert, Jordyn Lyerla, Mia Pasco, Keagan Brown, Genesis Arredondo and Emma Bagdonaite; middle row – Sophia Friscia, Leah Brutus, Sofia Janociak, Carly Fiorillo, Maggie Calabrese, Gianna Lavaty, Emma Brutus, Gaby Skiba and Adeline Mihalik; and in back – Mia Manzo, Lola Alex, Sophia Hutera, Jade Penzkofer, Jacob Hajnos, Kennedi Bensfield, Payton Judd, Nicole Magiera and Karina Juarez. Coaches are Jenny Mercado, Alex Mercado and Danielle Calabrese.

The Lockport competitive cheer team won the Class 3A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed second at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (listed from left to right): in front – Kenzie Moorhouse, Kayla Greenhill, Emma Smith, Morgan Ebert, Jordyn Lyerla, Mia Pasco, Keagan Brown, Genesis Arredondo and Emma Bagdonaite; middle row – Sophia Friscia, Leah Brutus, Sofia Janociak, Carly Fiorillo, Maggie Calabrese, Gianna Lavaty, Emma Brutus, Gaby Skiba and Adeline Mihalik; and in back – Mia Manzo, Lola Alex, Sophia Hutera, Jade Penzkofer, Jacob Hajnos, Kennedi Bensfield, Payton Judd, Nicole Magiera and Karina Juarez. Coaches are Jenny Mercado, Alex Mercado and Danielle Calabrese. (Provided by Lockport High School)

The Reed-Custer competitive cheer team won the Class 1A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes: in front – Evynn Wilbur, Kamryn Marschner, Roman Espinosa, Dionna Walker and Aubrey Harding; middle row – Kennedy Hartley, Brooklyn Alaimo, Emma Hopf and Caysie Esparza; and in back – Lily Castleberry, coach Destanie Nacey, coach Lexi Stewart, coach Jadyn Read, Aubree Bobzin and Alexandra Coyle.

The Reed-Custer competitive cheer team won the Class 1A Reavis Sectional championship and competed in the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes: in front – Evynn Wilbur, Kamryn Marschner, Roman Espinosa, Dionna Walker and Aubrey Harding; middle row – Kennedy Hartley, Brooklyn Alaimo, Emma Hopf and Caysie Esparza; and in back – Lily Castleberry, coach Destanie Nacey, coach Lexi Stewart, coach Jadyn Read, Aubree Bobzin and Alexandra Coyle. (Provided by Reed-Custer High School)

The Providence competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed third at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Annie Smith, Ashley Panico, Brianna Merced, Brittany Adams, Brooke Adams, Decky Feil, Elissa Haddad, Emily Kinney, Emma Jirik, Fiona Warner, Gianna Kettwig, Giselle Vail, Issy Enriquez, Izzy Alejo, Kate Major, Katelyn Walker, Lily Sheehan, Lily Ingram, Lucyana Lombardo, Macy Knapp, Mia Zvejnieks, Reese Guzior, Siena Phelan and Sofia Felice. Coaches are Bridget Fox, Summer Garrett, Chloe Ayres, Michael Fossum and David Erlenbaugh.

The Providence competitive cheer team won the Class 2A Oswego Sectional championship and ultimately placed third at the IHSA State Finals last weekend in Bloomington. The team includes (not listed as pictured): Annie Smith, Ashley Panico, Brianna Merced, Brittany Adams, Brooke Adams, Decky Feil, Elissa Haddad, Emily Kinney, Emma Jirik, Fiona Warner, Gianna Kettwig, Giselle Vail, Issy Enriquez, Izzy Alejo, Kate Major, Katelyn Walker, Lily Sheehan, Lily Ingram, Lucyana Lombardo, Macy Knapp, Mia Zvejnieks, Reese Guzior, Siena Phelan and Sofia Felice. Coaches are Bridget Fox, Summer Garrett, Chloe Ayres, Michael Fossum and David Erlenbaugh. (Provided by Providence Catholic High School)

Girls BasketballPremiumWill CountyLincoln-Way East PrepsProvidence PrepsReed-Custer PrepsLemont PrepsLockport PrepsWill County Front Headlines
J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 27 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.