Lincoln-Way East, Morris win state cheer titles: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

Class 3A State Finals: Lincoln-Way East won the championship with a score of 97.92, ahead of runner-up Lockport’s score of 97.00. Lincoln-Way Central (94.40) finished fifth, Plainfield North (89.28) was ninth and Lincoln-Way West (88.92) finished 10th.

Class 2A State Finals: Morris won the championship with a score of 96.60. Providence finished third with a score of 94.68.

Class 1A State Finals: Wilmington finished eighth with a score of 87.52.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Normal West Regional: Minooka won the title at the 28-team event with 180 points, topping runner-up LaSalle-Peru’s total of 176.5. Morris (62.5) finished eighth, Dwight (49.5) was ninth, Seneca (28.5) was 13th, Coal City (22) was 17th and Reed-Custer (18.5) was 20th.

Advancing to next Friday’s DeKalb Sectional for Minooka were Ezra Rodriguez (1st, 140), Sabina Charlebois (1st, 130), Therese Escano (2nd, 105), Addison Davis (3rd, 170), Marian Nordsell (3rd, 110), Mia Lemberg (3rd, 190) and Mia Martinez (3rd, 100). Sectional qualifiers for Morris were Savannah Vignali (3rd, 145) and Zara Lugo (3rd, 125). Dwight’s Avery Crouch won the title at 135, while teammate Adilynn Avilez (2nd, 140) also advanced. Coal City’s Riley Kuder took second at 130 to advance, while Seneca’s Sammie Griesen (2nd, 125) and Reed-Custer’s Madysen Meyer (3rd, 115) also advanced.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rochelle 64, Morris 60: Landon Norris led Morris with 13 points, while Caden Medler scored 11, Adam Guilinger scored nine and Luis Loza added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joliet Central 48, Stagg 46 (OT): The Steelmen improved to 19-11 with the nonconference win.

Providence 53, DePaul Prep 39: The Celtics took third in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament with the win. Layken Callahan had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Landrie Callahan had 13 points and seven boards. Taylor Healy had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kennady Kotowski had six points and nine rebounds.

Morris 64, Wilmington 30: Lily Hansen had 22 ppints and 12 rebounds to lead Morris to the nonconference win, while Maddi Simpson scored 12 and Ava Peterson, Tessa Shannon and Audrey Williams all scored six points.

Downers Grove North 57, Lincoln-Way West 51: The Warriors suffered the nonconference loss.

Marian Catholic 36, Joliet Catholic 35: The Angels suffered the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.