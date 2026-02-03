Ryder taking on most employees at Minooka warehouse

A forklift operator loads a Ryder truck at a supply chain warehouse. The company was named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL for 2021 for supply chain excellence. Ryder is assuming control of the warehouse on Cargo Court as of Feb. 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 200 employees were to be laid off in January and February with the closure of two APL Logistics warehouses in Minooka, according to Illinois WARN’s December report.

But Jack Guldenbecker, community development officer for the village of Minooka, stressed that the WARN notice was for APL Logistics, a third party logistics provider who had contracted with two warehouses in Minooka.

However, at least one of the warehouses are switching third party logistics providers and retaining some of those employees.

Sean O’Brien, general manager Ryder System Inc., said Ryder is assuming control of the warehouse on Cargo Court as of Feb. 1 and “assuming a lot of the employees” from APL Logistrics.

“We offered all of the APL Logistics employees the chance to move to Ryder,” O’Brien said. “And a vast majority of them did.”

O’Brien said Ryder has other facilities in the Chicago area.

Ryder provides transportation and distribution services to businesses.