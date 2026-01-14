Hundreds to lose jobs when Minooka warehouses close

A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

More than 200 employees will lose their jobs in January and February with the closure of two APL Logistics warehouses in Minooka, according to Illinois WARN’s December report.

The warehouses are located at 1460 Cargo Court and 6225 E. Minooka Road.

APL Logistics “provides innovative, global supply-chain solutions across Automotive, Consumer, Industrial and Retail markets,” the company’s website states.

It also has warehouse locations in Woodridge and Bolingbrook.

These closures are separate from the closure of the S&S Activewear warehouse in Bolingbrook, which will also result in nearly 200 people losing their jobs.