Joliet considers $1 million-plus contract for latest police tech upgrade

The Joliet Police Station is seen at 150 W. Washington St. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet City Council will consider new technology that would cost the city more than $1 million over five years for an upgrade in the police department.

The vote on a contract with Peregrine Technologies has been pushed back, however, after the council decided at a Monday workshop meeting to wait for a detailed presentation on the proposal.

The technology would provide data to enhance investigations while also improving the police department’s ability to predict the likelihood of officers being burnt out on the job, according to a staff memo to the council.

“I know it’s a great investment, but we want to see it,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said after a short presentation on the technology at the Monday workshop meeting.

The police department has proposed a five-year contract with Peregrine Technologies that would start at $199,500 in 2026 and increase each year to $224,530 in 2030.

Joliet Police Deputy Chief Chris Botzum (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

More than 300 police agencies across the country are currently using the technology, Deputy Chief for Information Systems Chris Botzum told the council.

“I have not found any agency that has said anything bad about it,” Botzum said. “It’s been very eye-opening. It’s very impressive what this system can do.”

A staff memo on the technology says it will “allow officers and investigators to more rapidly identify connections between suspects, vehicles, and locations, enhancing the thoroughness and speed of investigations,”

At the same time, it would provide information that could be used for personnel purposes.

“By cross-referencing exposure to critical incidents against sick time usage and disciplinary history, the department can identify early warning signs of trauma or burnout,” the staff memo states.

The council, however, suggested that a vote on the system be delayed until the Feb. 17 meeting to provide time for a detailed presentation to a council committee.