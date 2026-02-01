Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

2 health care-related businesses coming to Shorewood

Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group is seen Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Shorewood.

Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group is seen Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The village of Shorewood recently approved new business licenses for two new health-care related businesses.

One is Coded Healthcare & Behavioral Services at 220 Channahon St. in Shorewood, which will offer outpatient psychiatric treatment.

For more information, visit codedhb.com.

The second is Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group at 852 Sharp Drive Unit A-C, which will offer physical therapy.

For more information, visit primeilmedicalgroup.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountyBusinessHealth CareShorewoodWill County Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.