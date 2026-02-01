2 health care-related businesses coming to Shorewood

Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group is seen Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

The village of Shorewood recently approved new business licenses for two new health-care related businesses.

One is Coded Healthcare & Behavioral Services at 220 Channahon St. in Shorewood, which will offer outpatient psychiatric treatment.

For more information, visit codedhb.com.

The second is Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group at 852 Sharp Drive Unit A-C, which will offer physical therapy.

For more information, visit primeilmedicalgroup.com.