New Joliet restaurant specializes in Venezuelan, Colombian dishes

El Sabor Latino in Joliet is seen on Saturday, Jan. 24. 2026. (Denise Unland)

A new family-owned restaurant in Joliet is serving up Venezuelan and Colombian food.

El Sabor Latino in Joliet recently opened at 2356 Essington Road in Joliet.

Menu items include aperitivos, empanadas, pastelitos, tequeños, hamburguesas, morochos, patacones and a wide variety of side dishes.

For more information and a complete menu, visit toasttab.com.