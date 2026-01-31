New Joliet restaurant specializes in Venezuelan, Colombian dishes

A new family-owned restaurant in Joliet is serving up Venezuelan and Colombian food.
El Sabor Latino in Joliet recently opened at 2356 Essington Road in Joliet.
Menu items include aperitivos, empanadas, pastelitos, tequeños, hamburguesas, morochos, patacones and a wide variety of side dishes.
For more information and a complete menu, visit toasttab.com.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.