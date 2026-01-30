Silver Cross opens urgent care in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox now offers urgent care services at its Orland Park Medical Pavilion. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox now offers urgent care services at its Orland Park Medical Pavilion, at 17047 S. LaGrange Road.

The Orland Park urgent care offers five exam rooms, a procedure room, X-ray services and a large reception area.

Urgent Care for adults and children ages 6 months and up will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment at silvercross.org/orland.

The urgent care phone number is 815-300-CURE (2873).