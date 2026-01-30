Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Silver Cross opens urgent care in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox now offers urgent care services at its Orland Park Medical Pavilion.

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox now offers urgent care services at its Orland Park Medical Pavilion. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox now offers urgent care services at its Orland Park Medical Pavilion, at 17047 S. LaGrange Road.

The Orland Park urgent care offers five exam rooms, a procedure room, X-ray services and a large reception area.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Urgent Care for adults and children ages 6 months and up will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment at silvercross.org/orland.

The urgent care phone number is 815-300-CURE (2873).

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Eyes on EnterpriseJolietWill CountySilver Cross HospitalHealth CareWill County Front HeadlinesBusiness
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.