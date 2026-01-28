Dirksen Jr. High in Joliet reopens Wednesday following fire

The Joliet Fire Department battled a fire at Dirksen Junior High School in Joliet on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The school reopened for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan, 28. (Photo provided by Joliet School District 86)

Dirksen Junior High School in Joliet will reopen for in-person classes on Wednesday, following a fire that occurred Friday morning.

At the time of the incident, all Joliet Public Schools District 86 students and staff were at home for an E-Learning Day due to frigid temperatures.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Joliet Fire Department responded to Dirksen school for a report of a fire and smoke coming from inside the building, according to Joliet fire officials.

The fire originated from a computer cart in the Dirksen music room, according to the School Fire Report the school district received Tuesday from the State Fire Marshal.

Additional smoke and water damage were reported in rooms 123 and 124, and minor smoke odors were detected in nearby rooms and a hallway, the district said.

Dirksen students and staff participated in three consecutive e-learning days while the building was thoroughly cleaned and inspected.

Air quality testing was successfully completed, and the building was cleared for occupancy from the Will County Regional Office of Education, District 86 Board of School Inspectors, District 86 administrators, and consulting architects Tuesday, the district said in a news release.

The three affected rooms will remain closed until further notice. Students and staff who normally use these rooms will be relocated to other classrooms within the school, the district said.

“I cannot thank the Joliet Fire Department enough for their swift assistance in helping to contain the fire and minimize damage,” District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse in a written statement. “I am extremely thankful that no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out.”