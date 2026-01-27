Wilmington man charged in fatal crash with state trooper to consider state’s offer

A Wilmington man will consider an offer from prosecutors in a case where he’s charged with a 2024 Scott’s Law crash that caused Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns’ death.

On Tuesday, Dan Walsh, attorney for John Fleet, 70, told Will County Judge John Connor that he received an offer from the prosecutors on Monday and he needed time to discuss it with his client.

Fleet is charged with violating Scott’s Law on Dec. 23, 2024, and by crashing into Carns’ stationary patrol vehicle on Interstate 55 in Channahon. The emergency lights on Carns’ vehicle were activated and he was removing debris from the area.

Scott’s Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

Connor set Fleet’s next court date for March 26 for a final plea or trial setting. He said this case involves a class 4 felony, the least severe felony offense, and he did not consider it an overly complicated case.

“We are going to reach a conclusion soon,” Connor said.

John Fleet (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Connor noted that members of Carns’ family were in the courtroom, along with about 25 members of the Illinois State Police.

Fleet faces either probation or up to three years in prison in the case.

Fleet is also contending with an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit filed on July 16 by Carns’ widow, Meghan Carns.

The lawsuit case is set for Feb. 18 for status on review of Illinois State Police materials for “possibly adding additional parties and case management,” according to a Dec. 10 court order.