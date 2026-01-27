‘Community voice is critical’ for Plainfield District 202 facilities planning, superintendent says

Plainfield School District 202 recently brought together 55 community members and student leaders for an annual update and conversation on the district’s 2023–2028 Strategic Plan. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield School District 202 recently brought together 55 residents and student leaders for an annual update and conversation on the district’s 2023–2028 Strategic Plan.

During the Jan. 10 special meeting at Ira Jones Middle School, district administrators and staff shared progress on strategic goals and invited community input to help guide the district’s next steps.

Participants were asked to rank a list of priorities related to facilities, academic programs and enrollment growth.

“Our goal is to plan responsibly for the future while keeping students at the center of every decision,” District 202 School Superintendent Glenn Wood said during the meeting. “Community voice is critical as we evaluate how best to maintain our facilities, expand opportunities for students, and ensure long-term financial stability.”

District 202 parent and CAPE president Blair Kramer attended the meeting. CAPE is District 202’s committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent Groups for Educational Efficiency.

“As a parent in District 202, it is reassuring to see the progress the district has made with its strategic plan,” Kramer said. “It is also encouraging to see the district being transparent and proactively seeking meaningful engagement with community members on options, ideas, and priorities as the district plans for growth and future challenges.”

Plainfield School District 202 is looking to improve and modernize the Plainfield Central Campus to address aging infrastructure and create equitable, state-of-the-art learning environments. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)

Planning for tomorrow

During the session, district leaders outlined key categories of long-term facility needs and planning considerations, including:

• Maintaining district facilities: Ongoing capital improvements such as roof replacements, heating and cooling systems, upgrades and safety enhancements to protect existing investments and ensure safe, functional learning environments.

• Expanding critical programs: Potential development of a new Early Childhood Center, a Career and Technical Education Center, and a dedicated Transition Center to support college, career and post-secondary readiness for students, including those with disabilities.

• Modernizing learning spaces: Improvements and modernization at Plainfield High School–Central Campus to address aging infrastructure and create equitable, state-of-the-art learning environments. The building lacks several learning and support spaces that are standard at other high schools in the district, officials said.

• Addressing enrollment growth: Planning for new middle school, elementary, and early childhood facilities to support projected enrollment increases while maintaining smaller class sizes.

“Our responsibility as a board is to plan ahead while listening carefully to our community,” Plainfield School Board President Rod Westfall said. “These conversations help ensure that any future decisions are thoughtful, transparent, and focused on what is best for students and the community.”

Addressing overcrowding

District leaders said the student attendance boundary plan approved by the Plainfield School Board on Dec. 17 represents an initial step to address overcrowding and projected enrollment growth.

The approved changes, which take effect in the 2026–27 school year, will not be affected by future facilities planning decisions and include moving students from Plainfield North High School to Plainfield East High School and Plainfield High School–Central Campus.

Elementary and middle school boundary changes will be considered later, following additional research and discussion on community priorities and facility needs.

Responsible fiscal management

Officials said the district demonstrates strong financial stewardship, with more than 92 percent of expenditures supporting instruction and student services.

District 202 has earned top recognition from the Illinois State Board of Education and an Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service, reflecting low credit risk and a strong capacity to meet its financial obligations.

Despite this responsible management, District 202 was among a number of schools moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2 by the Illinois Department of Education, resulting in an annual reduction of $7 million in state funding, district officials said. Over time, this funding change will have a cumulative impact on district finances and require adjustments to current and future budgets, officials said.

To responsibly address current and future priorities, the district is evaluating a range of funding options, including the use of capital reserves, grants, bond issuance or tax levy adjustment. The community would need to vote on a bond issuance or tax rate adjustments as part of a referendum.

“We have an obligation to stay informed about how proposed solutions could affect our community, whether or not we have children in the district,” Kramer said. “Strong schools are essential to the long-term success and prosperity of our entire community.”

Next steps

District 202 will continue to seek feedback on priorities and next steps. The district will continue to seek community feedback through surveys and future engagement sessions to inform long-term planning decisions.

Residents are encouraged to visit the district’s website at psd202.org/page/district-planning-and-progress for the latest updates and information.