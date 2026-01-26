Crest Hill will begin repairing sanitary sewer system

Sign on the city of Crest Hill government building at 20600 City Center Blvd. as seen on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The city of Crest Hill will be repairing sections of its main trunk sanitary sewer system over several weeks.

The work will begin in late January and will continue through month of February.

The following areas will be impacted: under Weber Road, from Oakland Avenue to 766 feet east and west of Broadway for 1,580 feet, the city of Crest Hill said.

“This work should not have any effect on residents or businesses discharging into our system,” the city said.

Hoerr Construction, the city’s contractor, will be delivering door hangers to any residents or businesses that might be impacted, the city said.

Any questions should be directed to the city’s director of engineering Ronald J. Wiedeman.