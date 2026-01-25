Joliet Catholic Academy names 5 alumni into 2026 Hall of Champions

Joliet Catholic Academy will induct five alumni into its 2026 Hall of Champions: Business & Industry class, recognizing their professional achievements and community contributions.

The Hall of Champions honors graduates who have made a profound impact in fields such as medicine, law, education, business, technology and entertainment. The school has produced more than 28,000 alumni over its 156-year history.

This year’s honorees are Dinah J. Archambeault, 1970; Michael W. Hansen, 1969; Raymond E. Jones, 1961; Kristine Mackey, 1974; and Dr. Mary Therese Petrella, 1975.

“We are very proud to be honoring another set of great leaders who have come from the halls of Joliet Catholic, St. Francis Academy and JCA. Our honorees have not only made significant contributions to their respective industries, but they have also generously given to the JCA community and set an exemplary standard for all current Angels and Hilltoppers,” JCA President/Principal Jeffrey Budz said in a news release.

The Hall of Champions: Business & Industry event, honoring the 2026 class, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet.

Tickets to the Hall of Champions event are $50 per person. Contact Chris Voss, director of special events, at 815-741-0500, ext. 283, or cvoss@jca-online.org for more information.

For tickets, visit givecentral.org/2026-Hall-of-Champions-Business-and-Industry-Web.