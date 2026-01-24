Romeoville Village Board hears plan for 7-unit retail building

Romeoville Village Board on Wednesday reviewed a concept plan for a 11,254-square-foot retail building on the northwest corner of Weber and Renwick roads. (Shaw Media)

The village of Romeoville could gain more new businesses if a new seven-unit retail building is approved.

The Romeoville village board reviewed a concept plan on Wednesday for an 11,254-square-foot retail building on the northwest corner of Weber and Renwick roads.

The retail building would contain space for seven tenants “with access to the building coming from the road that already connects McDonalds, Romeoville Toyota and the Springs at Weber Road,” according to the release.

The new retail space would include 83 parking spots, and one unit would also have a drive-thru and outdoor patio.

The final concept will be revised and re-presented following the village board’s input and approval.

Construction could possibly begin this summer.