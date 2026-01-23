15-year-old charged in Joliet shooting of another teen

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting of another 15-year-old in Joliet.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North Hickory Street at about 1:24 a.m. on Thursday, Joliet police said.

While officers were at the scene, they overheard a single gunshot south of their location and began to investigate in an alley, when they were approached by a 15-year-old male who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the mouth, police said.

Officers immediately called for an ambulance and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived, police said.

The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area and determined the shooting occurred following an argument between two male juveniles in the parking lot of Riverwalk Homes, near the 300 block of N. Broadway Street, police said.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old male as the suspect in the shooting. Shortly after 11 a.m., detectives located him near the Will County Courthouse and took him into custody without incident, police said.

During a search, detectives recovered a 9mm handgun from the juvenile’s jacket, which was later determined to be stolen from Country Club Hills, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken to the Joliet Police Department, where he was questioned by detectives.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

He was processed and then transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.