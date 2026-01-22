Southern fast-casual restaurant Zaxby’s opens in Plainfield

Southern fast-casual restaurant Zaxbys has brought its signature chicken fingers, wings and sauces to Plainfield. Zaxbys opened its first restaurant in Illinois in the former Slim Chickens restaurant at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street on Jan. 19, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

On Monday, Jan. 19, Zaxby’s opened its first restaurant in Illinois at the former Slim Chickens restaurant location at Route 59 and 135th Street.

Slim Chickens had been at its location at 13429 S. Route 59 in Plainfield since April 2018 before closing late last year.

“We could not be more excited about welcoming the very first Zaxby’s to Illinois,” Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis previously said. “Plainfield continues to attract new, popular fast-casual options for our residents.”

Cars line up outside the new Zaxby's Southern fast-casual restaurant at 13429 S. Route 59 in Plainfield on Jan. 21, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Atlanta-based company has more than 970 locations across 17 states. It was founded in 1990.

The 2,450-square-foot Plainfield restaurant offers 60 seats for indoor dining. It also features double drive-thru lanes as well as an inside pickup area for pickup and delivery orders.

Customers can order ahead online at zaxbys.com and through the Zaxby’s app for curbside pickup.

Delivery service is available through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats and Ezcater.

The Route 59 corridor in Plainfield has seen its fair share of new restaurants in recent months. The village’s first Portillo’s restaurant opened in November at the corner of 135th Street and Route 59, right across the street from the new Zaxby’s restaurant.

The Portillo’s restaurant is drive-thru only. Other pickup-only locations are in Joliet, Rosemont and Orland Park.