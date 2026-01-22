Shaw Local

HOTWORX fitness studio coming to Shorewood

HOTWORX, an infrared sauna fitness studio open 24/7, which will open soon at 926 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2026.

HOTWORX will open soon at 926 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

HOTWORX, an infrared sauna fitness studio open 24/7, will open soon at 926 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

“HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session,” according to the HOTWORX website.

For more information, visit hotworx.net.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

