HOTWORX fitness studio coming to Shorewood

HOTWORX, an infrared sauna fitness studio open 24/7, will open soon at 926 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

“HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session,” according to the HOTWORX website.

For more information, visit hotworx.net.