Fate of Will County Noodles and Company locations unknown as company looks to close sites

Noodles and Company, a United States fast-casual restaurant that specializes in noodle dishes, announced the advent of more closures in a Jan. 12 news release.

In 2025, Noodles and Company closed 33 company-owned restaurants and nine franchise restaurants.

Noodles and Company had 340 company-owned restaurants and 83 franchise restaurants as of Dec. 30, 2025.

In 2026, Noodles and Company plans to close an additional 30 to 35 restaurants, though it did not specify which locations might close.

Noodles and Company locations in Will County include Bolingbrook, Frankfort, Lockport, Plainfield and Shorewood.

For more information, visit noodles.com.