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Morris Herald-News

Morris Municipal Airport opens new self-serve fuel pumps

The Morris Municipal Airport, located at 9980 N. IL Route 47 in Morris, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

The Morris Municipal Airport, located at 9980 N. IL Route 47 in Morris, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

As part of the City of Morris’s push to upgrade the Morris Municipal Airport, the airport now has self-serve fuel pumps for traveling pilots.

It’s another step forward in modernizing and improving the facility, which is currently seeing the construction of a $14.7 million crosswind runway made possible by a $11.8 million grant from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Morris Municipal Airport sees about 40,000 touchdowns and takeoffs per year, and Brown said the city expects that number to rise to 70,000 once a project to build a crosswind runway is complete.

There have been many changes at the airport in recent years: it now has two courtesy cars for both pilots and clients flying in and out, and now the fueling station.

MorrisGrundy County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News