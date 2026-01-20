Garage, attic damaged in Joliet house fire

The Joliet Fire Department put out a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Vintage Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A fire that started in a residential garage spread to the attic of a Joliet home on Tuesday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded at about 12:23 p.m. to a possible fire at a home in the 1400 block of Vintage Drive, the fire department said.

The first units arrived within six minutes of the call and crews found smoke and fire coming from a detached garage that was spreading to the roof and first floor of a single-family residence, the fire department said.

Residents were not inside the home. Crews were able to stop the fire at the residence, with fire damage limited to the back porch and attic with water damage to the interior, the fire department said.

The scene was declared under control by 1 p.m., the fire department said.

A fire that started in a residential garage spread to the attic of a Joliet residence in the 1400 block of Vintage Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

There were no injuries or fatalities.

Fire crews from Joliet Fire Stations 6, 7, 8, 9, and the Ops Chief were on scene. The fire is currently under investigation.