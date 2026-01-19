Will County Pets of the Week: Jan. 19, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Gwen is a 5-year-old, 65-pound terrier who came to NAWS from a local animal control. She is sweet, gentle, easy-going and full of love. Gwen does well with other dogs and is wonderful with kids, making her an excellent family companion. But she needs a home without cats. To meet Gwen, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Gobble is 3-year-old tabby who was abandoned inside NAWS by her previous owners. Gobble is quiet and gentle. She enjoys pets and attention from people who stop to visit with her. She seems reserved – but that’s likely because she is still new and trying to understand and accept her new surroundings. Once she is back in a home, she will be a very loving companion kitty. To meet Gobble, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ringo is a 1-year-old, 45-pound English bulldog/pug mix. He had a rough start in life and needs a patient, dedicated owner to help him blossom. He is dog-friendly and very curious about other dogs, so a friendly, confident dog in the home should benefit him. He needs time to warm up, but once he is comfortable, Ringo will jump onto staff or into their laps. To meet Ringo, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Joy is a 9-year-old tortoiseshell who is incredibly friendly and loves attention and pets. She is also talkative and will often meow to greet people. She doesn’t mind older, laid-back cats. Joy is on a weight loss journey and needs an owner willing to help her shed a couple pounds to help her stay happy and healthy. To meet Joy, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dottie is cuddly and playful. She does well with kids and respectful cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs, wand toys, her cat tree and watching the world outside. She can be carried like a baby and communicate when her food bowl is empty. Looking for a loving, fun companion? Dottie is your girl. To meet Dottie, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Sweet Clementine loves cozy couch time, lounging, and watching the world from the window. She prefers a calm home and does well with one respectful cat, gentle dogs and older kids. Clementine will make a snuggly, low-key companion. to meet Clementine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.